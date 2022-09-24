White Sox host the Tigers on 5-game home slide

Detroit Tigers (57-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-75, second in the AL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-9, 4.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (2-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -189, Tigers +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers looking to stop a five-game home skid.

Chicago is 35-41 in home games and 76-75 overall. The White Sox have a 58-36 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit has a 57-92 record overall and a 28-47 record in road games. The Tigers have a 43-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The White Sox are ahead 12-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with 17 home runs while slugging .448. A.J. Pollock is 6-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Javier Baez has 27 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 58 RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 6-for-26 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

