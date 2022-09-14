Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

White Sox play the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (61-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (73-69, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (8-9, 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (14-6, 2.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 206 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -242, Rockies +198; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Colorado Rockies (61-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (73-69, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (8-9, 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (14-6, 2.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 206 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -242, Rockies +198; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 73-69 record overall and a 35-36 record at home. The White Sox have gone 43-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has a 21-47 record in road games and a 61-81 record overall. The Rockies have a 35-62 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has a .312 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 33 doubles and 15 home runs. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-42 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 28 home runs while slugging .487. Yonathan Daza is 10-for-23 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories