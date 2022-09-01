Trending:
White Sox play the Royals with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (53-78, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Mengden (0-0); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -232, Royals +191; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago has a 64-66 record overall and a 31-35 record in home games. The White Sox have a 32-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City is 53-78 overall and 21-41 on the road. The Royals have a 33-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Thursday is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Royals have a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 12-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 19 home runs while slugging .446. Salvador Perez is 13-for-35 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (back), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories