White Sox take home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (82-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-73, second in the AL Central) Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (11-8, 2.83 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -138, White Sox +116; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Chicago is 76-73 overall and 35-39 in home games. The White Sox have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .392.

Cleveland is 82-67 overall and 42-35 in road games. The Guardians have gone 70-24 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are up 11-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 31 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has a .299 batting average to rank third on the Guardians, and has 25 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs. Amed Rosario is 16-for-48 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 8-2, .282 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto: day-to-day (illness), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

