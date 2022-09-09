Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|.570
|+1½
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|+½
|Toronto
|76
|60
|.559
|_
|Baltimore
|72
|65
|.526
|4½
___
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|86
|51
|.628
|+11
|San Diego
|76
|62
|.551
|+½
|Philadelphia
|75
|62
|.547
|_
|Milwaukee
|73
|65
|.529
|2½
___
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
