On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:04 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W
L
Pct
WCGB

Tampa Bay
77
58
.570
+1½

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 +1½
Seattle 77 60 .562
Toronto 76 60 .559 _
Baltimore 72 65 .526

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at efforts across government to hit net-zero milestones and how OMB will measure success.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Atlanta 86 51 .628 +11
San Diego 76 62 .551
Philadelphia 75 62 .547 _
Milwaukee 73 65 .529

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|15 Intelligence & National Security...
9|15 New and Updated: Top 20 Cyber Attacks...
9|15 Top 10 Things You Didn't Know...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories