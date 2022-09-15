Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W
L
Pct
WCGB
Toronto
81
62
.566
+1½
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 6, Washington 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|88
|55
|.615
|+10
|Philadelphia
|80
|62
|.563
|+2½
|San Diego
|78
|65
|.545
|_
|Milwaukee
|76
|67
|.531
|2
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1
Seattle 6, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 6, Miami 1
Baltimore 6, Washington 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
