On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 10:04 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W
L
Pct
WCGB

Toronto
81
62
.566
+1½

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 81 62 .566 +1½
Seattle 80 62 .563 +1
Tampa Bay 79 63 .556 _
Baltimore 75 67 .528 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Atlanta 88 55 .615 +10
Philadelphia 80 62 .563 +2½
San Diego 78 65 .545 _
Milwaukee 76 67 .531 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|21 NextGen Virtual Training Summit
9|21 Fireside Chat with Nadine Alameh, CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories