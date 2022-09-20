Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|83
|64
|.565
|+1½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|65
|.558
|+½
|Seattle
|81
|65
|.555
|_
___
Monday’s Games
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 12-10) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|92
|55
|.626
|+11½
|San Diego
|81
|66
|.551
|+½
|Philadelphia
|80
|66
|.548
|_
|Milwaukee
|78
|69
|.531
|2½
___
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 12-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-12) at San Diego (Snell 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
___
