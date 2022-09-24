On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 10:04 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W
L
Pct
WCGB

Tampa Bay
84
67
.556
+1½

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 84 67 .556 +1½
Toronto 84 67 .556 +1½
Seattle 82 68 .547 _
Baltimore 79 71 .527 3

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 +10
Philadelphia 83 67 .553
San Diego 83 68 .550 _
Milwaukee 81 70 .536 2

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|30 Avoiding Automation Failure: What,...
9|30 Cybersecurity: Compliance &...
9|30 Providing Enhanced Payment Features...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories