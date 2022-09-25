Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 10:04 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W
L
Pct
WCGB

Toronto
86
67
.562
+2½

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 86 67 .562 +2½
Tampa Bay 84 69 .549
Seattle 83 69 .546 _
Baltimore 79 73 .520 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal, provides an industry perspective.

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 95 58 .621 +11½
San Diego 85 68 .556 +1½
Philadelphia 83 69 .546 _
Milwaukee 82 71 .536

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

San Diego 9, Colorado 3

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News