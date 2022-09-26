Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 10:04 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W
L
Pct
WCGB

Toronto
86
67
.562
+2½

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 86 67 .562 +2½
Tampa Bay 84 69 .549
Seattle 83 69 .546 _
Baltimore 79 73 .520 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Baltimore 3, 11 innings

        Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing data in the cloud continues to challenge agencies across government. During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss cloud strategy, security and applications with agency and industry leaders.

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5) at Toronto (Berríos 11-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Ray 12-10), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 96 58 .623 +12
San Diego 85 68 .556 +1½
Philadelphia 83 69 .546 _
Milwaukee 82 71 .536

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

San Diego 13, Colorado 6

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-7), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Distributed Energy Conference
10|3 Experience POWER
10|3 Hacker Halted 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories