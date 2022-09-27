On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:04 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W
L
Pct
WCGB

Toronto
87
67
.565
+3

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 87 67 .565 +3
Tampa Bay 84 69 .549
Seattle 83 69 .546 _
Baltimore 80 73 .523

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 96 58 .623 +12
San Diego 85 68 .556 +1½
Philadelphia 83 69 .546 _
Milwaukee 82 71 .536

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Distributed Energy Conference
10|3 Experience POWER
10|3 Hacker Halted 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories