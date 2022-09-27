Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|87
|67
|.565
|+3
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|.549
|+½
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|_
|Baltimore
|80
|73
|.523
|3½
___
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 14, Boston 8
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|96
|58
|.623
|+12
|San Diego
|85
|68
|.556
|+1½
|Philadelphia
|83
|69
|.546
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|71
|.536
|1½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
