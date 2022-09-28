Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:04 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W
L
Pct
WCGB

Toronto
87
69
.558
+2½

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 87 69 .558 +2½
Tampa Bay 85 70 .548 +1
Seattle 83 70 .542 _
Baltimore 80 75 .516 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 +13
San Diego 86 68 .558 +3
Philadelphia 83 71 .539 _
Milwaukee 82 72 .532 1

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-3) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
10|5 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|5 DevNation Federal 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories