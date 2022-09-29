Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|+2
|Tampa Bay
|85
|70
|.548
|+½
|Seattle
|84
|70
|.545
|_
y-clinched wild card
___
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (Valdez 16-5), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|+13½
|San Diego
|86
|69
|.555
|+3
|Milwaukee
|83
|72
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|83
|72
|.535
|_
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 6-11), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
___
Copyright
