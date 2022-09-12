Wilmer Flores guaranteed $16.5M from Giants though 2025

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants agreed Monday to a contract that guarantees $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million. Flores gets salaries of $6.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. The deal includes an $8.5 million club option for 2025. If the team declines, Flores has a $3.5 million player option. He is playing this season under a $3.5 million... READ MORE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants agreed Monday to a contract that guarantees $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million.

Flores gets salaries of $6.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. The deal includes an $8.5 million club option for 2025. If the team declines, Flores has a $3.5 million player option.

He is playing this season under a $3.5 million team option, completing a three-year deal worth $9.5 million.

The 31-year-old Flores is hitting .235 and has matched his career high of 18 homers and set a career best with 65 RBIs. He leads the Giants in RBIs, runs (66) and games (132) and is tied for the team high with 18 doubles.

Flores has a team-high 48 homers in his three years with San Francisco, playing first, second and third.

Flores will make a $32,500 annual donation to the Giants Community Fund in each of the next two seasons, and an additional donation in 2025 if he plays under an option year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.