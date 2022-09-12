Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wilmer Flores guaranteed $16.5M from Giants though 2025

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 8:21 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants agreed Monday to a contract that guarantees $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million.

Flores gets salaries of $6.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. The deal includes an $8.5 million club option for 2025. If the team declines, Flores has a $3.5 million player option.

He is playing this season under a $3.5 million...

READ MORE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants agreed Monday to a contract that guarantees $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million.

Flores gets salaries of $6.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. The deal includes an $8.5 million club option for 2025. If the team declines, Flores has a $3.5 million player option.

He is playing this season under a $3.5 million team option, completing a three-year deal worth $9.5 million.

The 31-year-old Flores is hitting .235 and has matched his career high of 18 homers and set a career best with 65 RBIs. He leads the Giants in RBIs, runs (66) and games (132) and is tied for the team high with 18 doubles.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Flores has a team-high 48 homers in his three years with San Francisco, playing first, second and third.

Flores will make a $32,500 annual donation to the Giants Community Fund in each of the next two seasons, and an additional donation in 2025 if he plays under an option year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|19 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
9|19 Cybersecurity Tools and Techniques for...
9|19 2022 Future Force Capabilities...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories