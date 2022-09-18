Trending:
WNBA Champions

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 8:37 pm
2022 — Las Vegas Aces

2021 — Chicago Sky

2020 — Seattle Storm

2019 — Washington Mystics

2018 — Seattle Storm

2017 — Minnesota Lynx

2016 — Los Angeles Sparks

2015 — Minnesota Lynx

2014 — Phoenix Mercury

2013 — Minnesota Lynx

2012 — Indiana Fever

2011 — Minnesota Lynx

2010 — Seattle Storm

2009 — Phoenix Mercury

2008 — Detroit Shock

2007 — Phoenix Mercury

2006 — Detroit Shock

2005 — Sacramento Monarchs

2004 — Seattle Storm

2003 — Detroit Shock

2002 — Los Angeles Sparks

2001 — Los Angeles Sparks

2000 — Houston Comets

1999 — Houston Comets

1998 — Houston Comets

1997 — Houston Comets

