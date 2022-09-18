Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 8:36 pm
< a min read
      

2022 — Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

2021 — Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

2019 — Emma Meesseman, Washington Mystics

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer...

READ MORE

2022 — Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

2021 — Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky

2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

2019 — Emma Meesseman, Washington Mystics

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

2016 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

2015 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

2014 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2013 — Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

2012 — Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

2011 — Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx

        Read more: Sports News

2010 — Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

2009 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2008 — Katie Smith, Detroit Shock

2007 — Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix Mercury

2006 — Deanna Nolan, Detroit Shock

2005 — Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs

2004 — Betty Lennox, Seattle Storm

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

2003 — Ruth Riley, Detroit Shock

2002 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2001 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2000 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1999 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1998 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1997 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News