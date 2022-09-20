On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Budapest Open Results

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 6:15 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Romai Tennis Academy

Budapest

Purse: €115,000

Surface: Red clay

BUDAPEST (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Budapest Open at Romai Tennis Academy (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 4-0, ret.

Natalia Szabanin, Hungary, def. Panna Udvardy (8), Hungary, 6-4, 6-1.

Julia Grabher, Austria, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

