WTA Budapest Open Results

Tuesday
At Romai Tennis Academy
Budapest
Purse: €115,000
Surface: Red clay
BUDAPEST (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Budapest Open at Romai Tennis Academy (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 4-0, ret.
Natalia Szabanin, Hungary, def. Panna Udvardy (8), Hungary, 6-4, 6-1.
Julia Grabher, Austria, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Jasmine Paolini (3), Italy, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.