WTA Korea Open Results

Thursday

At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul, South Korea

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Lulu Sun, Switzerland, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Magda Linette (3), Poland, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

