WTA Korea Open Results

Thursday
At Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
Seoul, South Korea
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Korea Open at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Lulu Sun, Switzerland, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Magda Linette (3), Poland, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
