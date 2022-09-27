WTA Tallinn Open Results

Tuesday
At Forus Tennis Centre
Tallinn, Estonia
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Jil Teichmann (9), Switzerland, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Ann Li, United States, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
