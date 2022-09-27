WTA Tallinn Open Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
September 27, 2022 6:23 am
Tuesday
At Forus Tennis Centre
Tallinn, Estonia
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Jil Teichmann (9), Switzerland, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Ann Li, United States, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, def. Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Top Stories