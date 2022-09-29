On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Tallinn Open Results

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 7:22 am
Thursday

At Forus Tennis Centre

Tallinn, Estonia

Purse: $251,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Jil Teichmann (9), Switzerland, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Zhang Shuai (8), China, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.

