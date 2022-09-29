WTA Tallinn Open Results

Thursday
At Forus Tennis Centre
Tallinn, Estonia
Purse: $251,750
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Jil Teichmann (9), Switzerland, 7-6 (8), 6-3.
Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Zhang Shuai (8), China, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok (3), Ukraine, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.
