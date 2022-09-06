On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Yankees and Twins rained out, doubleheader Wednesday

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 3:49 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night was rained out.

The game, the second of a four-game series, was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 3:05 p.m.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (10-7, 3.28) was to have started Tuesday against Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan (10-7, 3.88 ERA). New York’s Domingo Germán (2-3, 3.12) originally was set to start Wednesday.

