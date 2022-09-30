Trending:
Yankees host the Orioles on 8-game home win streak

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 3:55 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (80-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (96-59, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -190, Orioles +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep an eight-game home win streak alive when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

New York is 56-22 in home games and 96-59 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 36-42 record in road games and an 80-76 record overall. The Orioles are 50-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Friday for the 17th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 89 extra base hits (28 doubles and 61 home runs). Gleyber Torres is 13-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has a .262 batting average to rank third on the Orioles, and has 31 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs. Austin Hays is 11-for-35 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .283 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .281 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories