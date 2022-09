Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143 READ MORE

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

New York is 83-55 overall and 48-21 at home. The Yankees lead the AL with 214 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 77-58 record overall and a 30-34 record on the road. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.25 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams square off Friday for the 17th time this season. The Yankees are up 9-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 55 home runs, 86 walks and 118 RBI while hitting .302 for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 11-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Harold Ramirez has 20 doubles, five home runs and 51 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 16-for-41 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .195 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays: 8-2, .283 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

