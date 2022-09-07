Yankees host the Twins on home winning streak

Minnesota Twins (68-65, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (81-54, first in the AL East) New York; Wednesday, 3:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-0); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -202, Twins +170; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

New York has a 46-20 record at home and an 81-54 record overall. The Yankees have hit 210 total home runs to lead the AL.

Minnesota has a 68-65 record overall and a 28-36 record on the road. The Twins have gone 56-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 54 home runs while slugging .682. Anthony Rizzo is 3-for-13 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .314 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 24 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Carlos Correa is 12-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .167 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Giancarlo Stanton: day-to-day (foot), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

