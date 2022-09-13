Trending:
Sports News

Yankees’ Judge hits 2 homers, reaches 57 in 142 games

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 10:06 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs of the season on Tuesday night.

Judge, playing in New York’s 142nd game, is four from tying the American League record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961.

Judge’s opposite-field solo drive to right field off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning tied the game at 3-3. Xander Bogaerts answered on Boston’s next at-bat with his own solo shot to put the Red Sox back on top.

But Judge tied again in eighth, crushing a hanging slider from Garrett Whitlock over the Green Monster in left field.

Judge’s homers were his first in six games. It also marked the 10th multi-homer game of the season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938, and 26th of Judge’s career.

He is hitting .310 with a 1.105 OPS. He has 32 RBIs in his last 38 games.

New York opened the two-game series with a 5½-game lead in the AL East.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories