Yankees star Judge ties Maris’ AL mark with 61st homer

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 4:01 am
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 61

Wednesday’s Game: Went 1 for 4 with a walk, hitting a tiebreaking two-run homer off Tim Mayza in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 8-3 win at Toronto. Judge continues to lead the American League in batting average (.313), RBIs (130) and home runs in his bid to win the Triple Crown.

Friday’s Matchup:...

Friday’s Matchup: The Yankees open a three-game series in the Bronx against the Baltimore Orioles.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.75 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would move him one ahead of Maris. The Yankees have seven games remaining in the regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

