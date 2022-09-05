On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Yanks’ Benintendi having wrist surgery, could play this year

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 4:56 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi will have surgery this week after breaking a bone in his right wrist, but the AL East leaders hope he can play again this season.

“I think the possibility of him returning is still in play,” manager Aaron Boone said after Monday’s 5-2 win over Minnesota.

The surgery is set for Tuesday.

Benintendi broke the hook hamate bone while taking a swing Friday night at...

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi will have surgery this week after breaking a bone in his right wrist, but the AL East leaders hope he can play again this season.

“I think the possibility of him returning is still in play,” manager Aaron Boone said after Monday’s 5-2 win over Minnesota.

The surgery is set for Tuesday.

Benintendi broke the hook hamate bone while taking a swing Friday night at Tampa Bay and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.

An All-Star this season with Kansas City, the 28-year-old Benintendi was traded to the Yankees in late July. After a slow start with his new team, he recently began to produce more.

Benintendi is batting a combined .304 with 51 RBIs. He is hitting .254 with 12 RBIs in 33 games for the Yankees.

Top Stories