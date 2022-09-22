Zack Britton returns to Yankees after Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton will be activated by the New York Yankees on Thursday, one year and two weeks after the left-hander had Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old reliever made eight minor league injury rehabilitation appearances from Aug. 24 through Tuesday, allowing one run and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings for Class A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He struck out seven and walked two. New York said it would have... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Britton will be activated by the New York Yankees on Thursday, one year and two weeks after the left-hander had Tommy John surgery.

The 34-year-old reliever made eight minor league injury rehabilitation appearances from Aug. 24 through Tuesday, allowing one run and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings for Class A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He struck out seven and walked two.

New York said it would have additional roster moves before the opener of a four-game series against Boston.

A two-time All-Star, Britton was operated on by Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Sept. 8 last year. Britton had the UCL in his left elbow reconstructed and also had a bone chip removed.

Britton has 154 saves in 11 major league seasons. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

He had eight saves and a 1.89 ERA during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He didn’t make his season debut last year until June 12 following arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone chip in his left elbow. Then he spent more time on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Britton was 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA and just one save in 22 appearances. He last pitched for the Yankees on Aug. 19 last year against Minnesota, then felt pain three days later prior to a rained-out game against the Twins.

