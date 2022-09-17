On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Zellous leads Hampton to third win, 17-7 over Norfolk State

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 5:48 pm
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christopher Zellous threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and ran for 62 yards to lead Hampton to its third straight win to start the season, beating winless Norfolk State 17-7 on Saturday.

Junior college transfer Malcolm Mays started at quarterback for the Pirates and tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jadakis Bond for the game’s opening score, completing 6 of 8 passes for 85 yards in the first half but...

READ MORE

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christopher Zellous threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and ran for 62 yards to lead Hampton to its third straight win to start the season, beating winless Norfolk State 17-7 on Saturday.

Junior college transfer Malcolm Mays started at quarterback for the Pirates and tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jadakis Bond for the game’s opening score, completing 6 of 8 passes for 85 yards in the first half but was pulled after throwing a second-quarter interception with the score tied at 7.

Roman Copeland caught three passes for 111 yards and pulled down a 75-yard touchdown pass from Zellous early in the third quarter to put Hampton in front for good. Axel Perez kicked a 24-yard field goal with 4:04 left to play to complete the scoring.

Otto Kuhns was 11 of 16 passing for 119 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to Da’Quan Felton in the first quarter to lead Norfolk State (0-3).

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News