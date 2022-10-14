1972 Dolphins Anniversary Advisory

To help with your planning, here is a look at some of what AP is planning for upcoming 50th anniversary of the Miami Dolphins 1072 undefeated season. AP’s coverage will include enterprise takeouts, spot news, photos and AP Graphics. For questions, please email Deputy Global Sports Editor Oscar Dixon (odixon@ap.org). You can also call (212) 621-1630; Sports Photos, ext. 1918; Graphics, ext. 6907. For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. For... READ MORE

UPCOMING:

FBN—1972 Dolphins-Chasing Perfection

It’s quite likely no other Miami team will ever live up to that perfect ’72 Dolphins team. That team has almost taken a larger-than-life meaning in the hearts and minds of sports fans. What that team did 50 years ago was difficult enough, but in today’s NFL it’s a nearly unattainable feat. By Alanis Thames. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos on Tuesday. AP Graphic.

FBN—1972 Dolphins-Not Unbeaten

The Dolphins technically weren’t undefeated in 1972 – they were beaten during the preseason. Miami went 3-3 in the preseason that year, losing to Detroit, Green Bay and Washington. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos on Wednesday. AP Graphic

FBN—1972 Dolphins-Don Shula

The Dolphin’s 1972 undefeated season led to the immortalization of Don Shula. He has street names, hotels, restaurants, etc. named after him in Florida. His importance in the city – and the NFL — is almost bigger than life. By Alanis Thames and Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos on Friday, Oct. 21. AP Graphic

FBN—1972 Dolphins-Celebrating History

The Miami Dolphins will cap a weekend celebration of the undefeated 1972 team during Sunday night’s game at 347 Don Shula Dr –- better known at Hard Rock Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers. By Alanis Thames. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos on Sunday, Oct. 23. AP Graphic

