On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

5 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

The Associated Press
October 27, 2022 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — A man armed with a knife stabbed five people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency. The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to...

READ MORE

MILAN (AP) — A man armed with a knife stabbed five people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency. The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, Lapresse reported.

The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism, LaPresse reported.

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|2 DigiMarCon South Africa 2022 - Digital...
11|2 Zero to Hero in Managing Enterprise...
11|2 Cyber Security for Critical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories