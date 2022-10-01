Angels’ José Suarez has perfect game through 6 vs Rangers

Trending:
The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 10:56 pm
1 min read
      

ANAHEIM Calif. (AP) — José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels has a perfect game through six innings Saturday night against the Texas Rangers.

The Venezuelan left-hander has thrown 77 pitches and struck out five. The Angels lead 1-0 on an RBI bloop single by Kurt Suzuki.

It is the first time Suarez has had a no hitter through six innings. His previous low in hits allowed at this point of a game was two,...

Suarez had an eventful sixth inning. He fell behind 3-0 to Josh H. Smith before getting him to ground out. Bubba Thompson then hit a fly ball that could have dropped before right fielder Luis Rengifo ran in to get the final out of the frame.

There hasn’t been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle’s Felix Hernandez on Aug. 5, 2012, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Suarez was trying for the Angels’ second no-hitter of the season. Los Angeles rookie Reid Detmers did it against Tampa Bay on May 10. Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against Oakland.

There have been two other no-hitters this season, with five New York Mets pitchers combining against Philadelphia on April 29, and three Houston Astros hurlers against the New York Yankees on June 25.

