AP Advisory: College basketball coverage

Editors:

To help you prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season ahead of Nov. 7 tipoff, here are some of AP’s plans. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan via the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org. Please contact Dave Zelio (dzelio@ap.org) with questions. All times Eastern.

TOP 25/PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL — North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll. The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 700 words, photos Oct. 17.

BKW–T25-WOMEN’S BKB POLL — The preseason AP Top 25 women’s college basketball poll is revealed. By Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos at noon Tuesday, Oct. 18.

BKC–PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA — The preseason AP All-America men’s college basketball team is revealed. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos at noon Monday, Oct. 24.

BKW–PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA — The preseason AP All-America women’s college basketball team is revealed. By Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos at noon Tuesday, Oct. 25.

TEAM PREVIEWS

— Each Power Five and other select men’s teams will receive a preview of approximately 600 words in a ‘things to know’ format, with photos: ACC and Big Ten (Oct. 19); SEC and Pac-12 (Oct. 20): Big 12 and other select men’s team previews (Oct. 21).

— Each Power Five conference will get a women’s preview focusing on the top teams and story lines. These will be sent Oct. 26, along with select women’s team previews.

TOP STORIES

BKC–SAVING MARCH MADNESS — The 2022-23 basketball season will include players getting paid and suiting up at new schools for the second consecutive year, all allowed now thanks to compensation deals and the transfer portal, two of the seismic shifts that, along with another bout of conference realignment, have upended college sports over the past 15 months. One element that hasn’t changed: All those players are aiming to make it to March Madness, the one-of-its-kind postseason free-for-all that might be the glue that holds together the increasingly fractured NCAA. By National Writer Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon Oct. 31.

BKW—COACHING DIVERSITY — The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences have led the way among the power conferences in hiring coaches of color to lead women’s basketball programs. The ACC and SEC each have five Black head coaches, including three women changing jobs in the most recent cycle in Texas A&M’s Joni Taylor, Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack and Virginia’s Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Women continue to hold the majority of those jobs overall, including 12 of 13 openings after last season. By Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 p.m. Nov. 2.

BKW–RISING ATHLETES — More and more women it seems are dunking at the college level than ever before, suggesting a steady rise in athleticism. It’s a welcome sight to some craving highlight-reel feats in the women’s game. By Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 a.m. Nov. 7

SPOTLIGHT: PORTAL CHAOS

BKC–PORTAL CHAOS-RIPPLE EFFECTS — Top-tier programs have veered toward adding veteran players through the transfer portal instead of waiting for young players to develop. The ripple effect of has left non-five-star players with fewer options among the elite programs, but has also opened the door for smaller programs to recruit players who previously would not have been in their reach. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, video by noon Nov. 1.

BKC–PORTAL CHAOS-THE LOWER RUNGS — There is an underlying fear that comes with success among college basketball coaches at the lower levels of the sport — all those Division II and low-major coaches often overlooked amid the glitz and glamor of high-profile programs. Because the reality for them in an era of freedom of transfer and NIL deals is this: If your program is too good, there’s a good chance your best players will be playing elsewhere next season. And in the blink of an eye, a coach coming off a 20-win season could find himself fighting for 10 wins and, potentially, his job. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by noon Nov. 1.

BKC–PORTAL CHAOS-ROSTER MANAGEMENT — The transfer portal has already created plenty of uncertainty for coaches in terms of whether they might lose a player or have to dig in to find new ones. Throw in the extra year of eligibility for players from the COVID-19 pandemic, and roster management – both in adding players and managing losses – has become one of the biggest challenges facing coaches throughout the game. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 900 words and photos by noon Nov. 6.

SPOTLIGHT: BUSINESS OF HOOPS

BKO–BUSINESS-OTHER LEAGUES — Athlete endorsement deals have become an equalizer for college programs, allowing them to land players who may have otherwise considered playing for developmental leagues like G League Elite and Overtime Elite. The shift has led to an increase in quality players in the college game while the developmental leagues have taken a hit. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words and photos by noon Nov. 3.

BKO–BUSINESS-COMING BACK — North Carolina big man Armando Bacot didn’t bolt to pursue a professional career after helping the Tar Heels reach the NCAA title game, returning to school with NIL deals awaiting and even a part in a Netflix TV show. Star women’s players like UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens also returned to college, where NIL deals and chartered travel offer more appeal than rookie salaries and commercial flights in the WNBA. It’s a sign of how the changed college landscape has made coming back to school more enticing than ever. By Aaron Beard and Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 900 words and photos by Nov. 3.

SHAREABLES

BKC—TIPOFF-IMPACT TRANSFERS — Scores of players switched schools during the offseason. We run down some of those who might make the biggest impact this season. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 a.m. Oct. 31.

BKC—TIPOFF-TOUGHEST CONFERENCES — A look at the leagues shaping up as the most competitive this season. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 a.m. Nov. 1.

BKC—TIPOFF-OFF THE RADAR — A look at notable players on mid-majors or lower-tier schools. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 a.m. Nov. 2.

BKC—TIPOFF-BOUNCE BACK CANDIDATES — Some top teams didn’t make the NCAA Tournament last spring but have a good chance of making the Big Dance this season. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 a.m. Nov. 3.

BKC—TIPOFF-IMPACT FRESHMAN — The top first-year players who could dominate this season and leave for the NBA. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 a.m. Nov. 4.

DIGITAL

All content in this advisory will be available through the College Basketball Digital News Experience, an all-digital presentation focused entirely on AP’s college basketball coverage and anchored around the marquee Top 25 poll. The site, which works on all devices, is free and pays a revenue share to participating sites. It allows for local customization of the site logo, navigation bar, highlighted teams and other features, including embeddable widgets around the poll and latest news. Examples: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/tampabay and http://collegebasketball.ap.org/newsday. Contact Barry Bedlan at bbedlan@ap.org for more information.

