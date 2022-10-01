AP Advisory: NHL preseason coverage

Editors: For your planning purposes, The Associated Press will not be providing recaps or roundups from the upcoming NHL preseason games. However, photos will be provided from all games and sums (agate) also will be delivered except in the cases of neutral-site games where the NHL neither collects nor provides official preseason stats because they are being played outside of official NHL venues. Sums will be provided for all other preseason NHL games, as they... READ MORE

Editors:

For your planning purposes, The Associated Press will not be providing recaps or roundups from the upcoming NHL preseason games. However, photos will be provided from all games and sums (agate) also will be delivered except in the cases of neutral-site games where the NHL neither collects nor provides official preseason stats because they are being played outside of official NHL venues. Sums will be provided for all other preseason NHL games, as they will for regular-season games along with recaps.

Here are the 14 preseason games where sums will not be provided:

Sept. 24, St. Louis vs. Arizona at Wichita, Kan. (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Sept. 25, Anaheim vs. Arizona, at Tucson, Ariz. (Tucson Convention Center Arena)

Sept. 27, Arizona vs. Dallas, at Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)

Sept. 28, San Jose vs. Los Angeles, at Ontario, Calif. (Toyota Arena)

Sept. 30, Toronto vs. Ottawa, at Belleville, Ont. (CAA Arena)

Oct. 1, Dallas vs. St. Louis, at Independence, Mo. (Cable Dahmer Arena)

Oct. 2, Minnesota vs. Chicago, at Milwaukee, Wis. (Fiserv Forum)

Oct. 3, Nashville vs. SC Bern, at Bern, Switzerland (PostFinance Arena)

Oct. 4, San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin, at Berlin, Germany (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Oct. 5, Edmonton vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford, B.C. (Abbotsford Centre)

Oct. 6, Ottawa vs. Montreal, at Gander, N.L. (Steele Community Centre)

Oct. 6, Vegas vs. Los Angeles, at Salt Lake City, Utah (Vivint Arena)

Oct. 8, Montreal vs. Ottawa, at Bouctouche, N.B. (J.K. Irving Centre)

Oct. 8, Arizona vs. Vegas, at Boise, Idaho (Idaho Central Arena)

