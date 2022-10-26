AP coverage advisory: Inflation-Sports package

Editors: Inflation is affecting the lives of people around the world, including the sports they play and watch. The AP is offering a multiplatform package of text, photos and video taking a look at how sports are being affected by inflation and other economic factors. Those plans are below and you can find the latest details in our Coverage Plan for this package on AP Newsroom: https://tinyurl.com/4hhkbxjj. Please contact Jay Cohen (jaycohen@ap.org) with questions. You... READ MORE

Editors:

Inflation is affecting the lives of people around the world, including the sports they play and watch. The AP is offering a multiplatform package of text, photos and video taking a look at how sports are being affected by inflation and other economic factors. Those plans are below and you can find the latest details in our Coverage Plan for this package on AP Newsroom: https://tinyurl.com/4hhkbxjj. Please contact Jay Cohen (jaycohen@ap.org) with questions. You can also contact AP’s 24/7 Editorial Support team at editorialsupport@ap.org or 844-777-2006.

All times EDT.

US–INFLATION-GOING TO GAMES — Sitting on a bench in front of Soldier Field, about to watch his beloved Chicago Bears play in person, money wasn’t exactly a big concern for Corey Metzger. Or any concern, really. “This trip has been a long time in the making, and I’m splurging whatever I got to spend to make it happen,” said the 45-year-old Metzger, who works in law enforcement in Fargo, North Dakota. Metzer’s pilgrimage is a familiar one for sports fans, who have returned to live sports in droves since the pandemic. But the monetary pipeline that resumed for teams and concessionaires when fans came back is being threatened by persistently high inflation and gas prices. By Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video, graphic by 6 a.m. Oct. 27.

US–INFLATION-YOUTH SPORTS — It took only a few seconds for Rachel Kennedy to grab her phone after she left the checkout line at the sporting-goods store, where she had just finished buying a new glove, pants, belt, cleats and the rest of the equipment for her son, Liam’s, upcoming baseball season. “I texted his dad and asked him, ’Did we really spend $350 on all this last year?” Kennedy said. Sticker shock in youth sports is nothing new, but the onslaught of double-digit inflation across America this year has added a costly wrinkle on the path to the ballparks, swimming pools and dance studios across America. By National Writer Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video, graphic by 6 a.m. Nov. 3.

US–INFLATION-COLLEGE SPORTS — College athletic programs are reacting to soaring inflation the same way as everyone else — they’re looking for ways big and small to save money. In the Power Five, home of college sports’ biggest budgets and most considerable resources, schools are working with boosters and other partners to try to bridge the financial gap. Working down the line to smaller institutions, where budgets and resources are smaller, creativity is a must. For schools of all sizes, travel and food are the most challenging issues. By Eric Olson and Hank Kurz Jr. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video by 6 a.m. Nov. 10.

US–INFLATION-SPORTS CONSTRUCTION — The Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Oakland Athletics are working on new stadiums, and there also are several more sports construction projects in the pipeline. How are the higher interest rates and current economic conditions affecting these plans? By John Wawrow and Andrew Seligman. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, video by 6 a.m. Nov. 17.

US–INFLATION-OWNERS — Which professional sports owners are in line to make even more money during this period of high inflation, and which owners could take a hit? Owning a sports team is a lucrative commodity, but higher interest rates make it more difficult to raise enough money to purchase a team. Are the economic conditions affecting the market for teams that are for sale? By Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 a.m. Nov. 24.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.