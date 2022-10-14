AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at . —————————— —————————— Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful... READ MORE

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. By Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri and Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,120 words, photo, video. With CAPITOL RIOT INVESTIGATION-TAKEAWAYS — Jan. 6 takeaways: Subpoena for Trump, warnings for democracy; CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS — Trial: Trump tweet about ‘wild’ protest energized extremists; CAPITOL RIOT-PELOSI — New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded (all sent).

NORTH-CAROLINA-SHOOTINGS — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police say. By Hannah Schoenbaum and Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 680 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — In a sign that continuing and sustained Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin, Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia. By Sabra Ayres. SENT: 590 words, photos, video.

VENEZUELA-US-MIGRATION — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darién jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. By Marko Alvarez and Astrid Suarez. SENT: 810 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-OHIO-SENATE — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s high-stakes Senate contest. They’re afraid they may lose a winnable election if national party leaders don’t make major investments in the coming days. By Steve Peoples and Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

TUBERVILLE-REPARATIONS — As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” By Corey Williams. SENT: 930 words, photos.

UKRAINE-NURSING HOME ORPHAN — A young Ukrainian boy with disabilities is now an orphan after his father was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. Spending their last days together in a care facility for the elderly and injured, Mykola Svyryd and his 13-year-old son Bohdan often spent tender moments as the bedridden father withered. Now, with no other family alive, Bohdan, like so many other Ukrainian children, has become an orphan. SENT: 720 words, photos.

PEOPLE-KANYE-WEST — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star’s recent antisemitic comments. SENT: 240 words, photos.

FATS-DOMINO-AVENUE — The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor. A community-wide Second line and Musical Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. SENT: 340 words, photos.

STANFORD APOLOGY-JEWISH STUDENTS — Stanford University apologized for limiting the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s after a task force commissioned by the school found records that show university officials excluded Jewish students for years and later the school denied it occurred. SENT: 360 words, photo.

TROPICAL-WEATHER — Tropical Storm Karl moved slowly toward Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, and while it was not expected to grow into a hurricane, forecasters warned of the danger of flash floods from heavy rains in the region. SENT: 200 words, photo.

NETFLIX-ADS — Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. SENT: 380 words, photos.

STEINBECK-SON’S FIRST LETTER — A heartfelt letter written by author John Steinbeck offering paternal advice to his teenage son who was experiencing love for the first time has sold at auction for more than $32,000. SENT: 370 words, photos.

AMAZON PRIME-SALES — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. SENT: 350 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-KANSAS-ATTORNEY GENERAL — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. By John Hanna. SENT: 1,180 words, photo.

BIDEN-MONUMENT-UTE-TRIBE — A Utah-based Native American tribe that frequently has sparred with President Joe Biden criticized the White House again for not adequately consulting its leaders ahead of this week’s creation of a national monument on ancestral lands in Colorado. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

NEVEDA-HAND-COUNT-LAWSUIT — A Nye County District Court judge dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud. SENT: 600 words, photo.

ELECTIONS 2022-GEORGIA-CARTER CENTER — The Carter Center will provide nonpartisan observers to monitor midterm elections in Fulton County, Georgia, a Democratic bastion at the heart of metro Atlanta and at the core of former President Donald Trump’s false assertions that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. SENT: 730 words, photos.

NEWTOWN-SHOOTING-INFOWARS — The nearly $1 billion judgment against Alex Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre brought long-sought relief to family members and hopes the eye-popping figure would deter others from broadcasting falsehoods. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

SOCIAL-SECURITY-RECIPIENTS — In a year when inflation has made Americans’ eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CIVIL RIGHTS ENFORCEMENT ENVIRONMENT — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant and that state officials have allowed air pollution to remain high and downplayed its threat. SENT: 840 words, photos.

DEATH-PENALTY-ALABAMA — A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection procedures — including how many needle “pokes” are too many — after problems with vein access at the state’s last two scheduled executions. SENT: 660 words, photo.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — A defense lawyer lashed out Thursday at a star witness in a trial related to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, accusing the Army veteran of “stolen valor” and questioning why he wasn’t given a Purple Heart if he was truly injured in Iraq. SENT: 460 words, photos.

YELLOWSTONE-FLOODING-ROAD-OPENING — The northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park will open to all traffic Saturday, even as work continues to repair roads damaged by historic flooding in June, the park service says. SENT: 290 words, photos.

HONDURAN-CONGRESSMAN-DRUG-CONSPIRACY — A federal judge in New York sentenced a former Honduran congressman to 30 years in prison Thursday for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that prosecutors said imported more than 30 tons of cocaine into the U.S. SENT: 220 words.

LEAHY-HOSPITALIZED — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized Thursday after he felt —unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home, his office said. SENT: 200 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-HAITI — The U.N. Security Council is negotiating a resolution that would impose an arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban on influential Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbeque.” SENT: 750 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-FLOODS — Homes were flooded in Melbourne and other cities in Australia’s southeast with rivers forecast to remain dangerously high for days. About 70 residents were told to leave the suburb of Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s northwest, along with hundreds in the Victoria state cities of Benalla and Wedderburn, authorities said. Melbourne is Australia’s second-most populous city with 5 million people. SENT: 730 words, photo.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — The Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, the latest bloodshed in the deadliest round of fighting in the area in seven years. SENT: 300 words.

UNITED NATIONS-GLOBAL ECONOMY PROPOSAL — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s 20 leading economies Thursday urging they change course and steer a global economic recovery that includes developing countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the war in Ukraine and escalating climate emergencies. SENT: 300 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets surged after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan’s market benchmark soared 3.5%. Hong Kong jumped 3.9% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $2 per barrel. U.S. futures were also sharply higher. SENT: 520 words, photos.

MUSIC Q&A-LIL BABY — While Lil Baby’s new album blares loudly in the living room, the Atlanta-born rapper stands in the kitchen of his $20 million Bel Air home singing to his son, who dances along on FaceTime. For Lil Baby, living in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the U.S. would have been unfathomable several years ago. He was released in 2016 after being incarcerated on a drug charge and had no intention of starting a rap career until Quality Control founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas saw tremendous potential. SENT: 1,420 words, photos, video.

FILM-SHE-SAID — Five years after a pair of exposés revealed Harvey Weinstein’s long trail of sexual abuse of women, “She Said,” a film that dramatizes the dogged fight to uncover years of allegations against the movie mogul, premiered Thursday at the New York Film Festival. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-DYSFUNCTIONAL COMMANDERS — The dysfunctional Washington Commanders are ugly on and off the field. A day that began with a detailed report about Dan Snyder’s toxic ownership ended with a sloppy 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears in front of a national television audience. UPCOMING: 560 words, photos by 6 a.m. EDT.

FBN–COMMANDERS-SNYDER — Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status next week at the NFL owners’ meetings in New York. SENT: 730 words, photos.

FBN—COMMANDERS-BEARS — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up Brian Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter and the Washington Commanders beat the Bears 12-7 to snap a four-game losing streak. By Andrew Seligman. SENT: 850 words, photos. With FBN–Bears-No Offense. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 510 words, photos

