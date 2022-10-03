AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at . ———————— ONLY ON AP ———————— Insight by Google: Granting access to, sharing and securing... READ MORE

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at .

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

UKRAINE-WAR CRIMES-GRAIN — An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million. Three dozen ships made more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to ports in the Middle East. By Michael Biesecker, Sarah El Deeb and Beatrice Dupuy. SENT: 2,740 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,030 words is also available.

————————

————————

INDONESIA-SOCCER-DEATHS — Families and friends of some of the 125 people who died in a deadly crush after an Indonesia soccer match wailed in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home. Seventeen children were among the dead. By Agoes Basoeki and Niniek Karmini. SENT: 730 words, photos, video. With INDONESIA-SOCCER DEATHS-HISTORY — Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia’s troubled soccer history.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS — Brazil’s election provided the world yet another example of polls missing the mark, with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperforming expectations to prove the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force. The most-trusted opinion polls had indicated leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was far out front, and potentially even clinching a first-round victory. In the end, Bolsonaro surprised to the upside and came within just 5 points. He will face da Silva in a high-stakes Oct. 30 presidential runoff. By Diane Jeantet and Carla Bridi. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. And it was clear the road to recovery from the monster storm will be long and painful. And Ian still is not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday. It was dissipating as it moved offshore, but officials warned there still was the potential of severe flooding along Virginia’s coast. Ian was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States. By Bobby Caina Calvan and Mike Schneider. SENT: 720 words, photos. With TROPICAL WEATHER-RESCUERS — By boat and jet ski, volunteers assist in Ian rescue efforts. Also see TROPICAL WEATHER-BIDEN-PUERTO RICO below.

ELECTION 2022-REDISTRICTING-ALABAMA — Congressional districts that a federal court panel said were unconstitutional because they dilute representation for Black voters in Alabama are nevertheless being used for the November election after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed them. The high court hears arguments in the case on Tuesday. By Kim Chandler, Mark Sherman and Gary Fields. SENT: 2,490 words, photos, video, interactive. An abridged version of 990 words is also available. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. SENT: 240 words, photo.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. By Alanna Durkin Richer, Michael Kunzelman and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 780 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial to resume at 9 a.m.

———————————————

———————————————

ENERGY CRISIS — Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. By Business Writer David McHugh. SENT: 640 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

CHIEFS-BUCCANEERS — Mahomes throws for three TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31. SENT: 930 words, photos.

STEELERS-SPECTATOR DEATH — Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator. SENT: 130 words, photo.

TROPICAL WEATHER-MEXICO — Hurricane Orlene roars toward Mexico’s Pacific coast. SENT: 340 words, photos.

————————-

————————-

TROPICAL WEATHER-BIDEN-PUERTO RICO — President Joe Biden will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. SENT: 740 words, photos. UPCOMING: Biden to deliver remarks at 2:45 p.m., visit with families and others at school at 3:35 p.m.

SUPREME COURT-OPENING DAY — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. SENT: 510 words, photos.

————————

————————

ELDERLY DEATHS-TRIAL — A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area is set to be tried in the death of one of them after being convicted of capital murder in the death of another earlier this year. SENT: 380 words.

————————

————————

JAPAN-POLITICS — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he will humbly listen to people’s “harsh voices” criticizing his governing party’s cozy ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church and help victims of its allegedly fraudulent businesses and huge donation collection. SENT: 710 words, photo.

INDIA DURGA FESTIVAL-PHOTO GALLERY — The popular Durga Puja festival in West Bengal state, now a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the first Asian festival to be included in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. SENT: 390 words, photos.

————————

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 720 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER-COURT ENFORCEMENT — Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But suppose a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks? By Technology Writer Matt O’Brien. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————

FLU SHOTS — Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall. And for the first time, seniors are urged to get a special extra-strength kind. By Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 720 words, photo.

NOBEL PRIZE-MEDICINE — The winner of the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine will be announced at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. SENT: 170 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 5:30 a.m. announcement.

————————

————————

CHANGING PLACES — Johnny Gaudreau joining Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL. By Hockey Writers Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 4 a.m.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from . For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.