AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

INDONESIA-SOCCER-DEATHS — The death toll from panic at an Indonesian soccer match climbed to 174, most of whom trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots Saturday, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world. Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2. By Agoes Basoeki and Niniek Karmini. SENT: 760 words, photos. With INDONESIA-SOCCER-DEATHS-EXPLAINER — What’s behind Indonesia’s deadly soccer match?; CROWD-DEATHS-GLANCE — A look at some of the world’s major crowd disasters (both sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine pushed ahead with its counteroffensive after taking back control of a strategic eastern city. Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a new blow to the Kremlin as it seeks to escalate the war by illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-OIL-PRICE-CAP — U.S. officials celebrated at the start of September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin’s access to cash. The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian oil. That would deprive Putin of money to keep prosecuting his war in Ukraine, but also ensure that oil kept gushing out of Russia and kept global prices low. But nearly a month later, the organization made up of some of the world’s leading economies, the Group of Seven, is still figuring out how to execute their plan and gather participants. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. By Rebecca Santana and Meg Kinnard. SENT: 750 words, photos, video, audio. With TROPICAL-WEATHER-NORTH-CAROLINA — Governor’s office reports at least four storm fatalities in North Carolina (sent).

CHINESE-BILLIONAIRE-ALLEGED-RAPE-LAWSUIT — Chinese billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a former University of Minnesota student who alleged he raped her in her Minneapolis apartment after a night of dinner and drinks with wealthy Chinese executives in 2018, attorneys for both sides announced late Saturday. By Amy Forliti. SENT: 820 words, photo.

TROPICAL WEATHER-PINE-ISLAND — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Pine Island has been largely cut off from the outside world. Ian heavily damaged the only bridge to the island, leaving it only reachable by boat or air. For many, the volunteers from the non-profit Medic Corps were the first people they have seen from outside the island in days. SENT: 780 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-WEDDING — Hurricane Ian almost derailed plans for one couple to wed in South Carolina. SENT: 540 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FRONT-LINE-BAKERY-PHOTO-GALLERY — Seemingly abandoned during the day, the damaged factory building in eastern Ukraine comes to life at night, when the smell of fresh bread emanates from its broken windows. It’s one of two large-scale bakeries left in operation in the Ukrainian-held part of the Donetsk region, most of which is under Russian occupation. The others had to close because they were damaged by fighting or because their electricity and gas were cut. SENT: 820 words, photos.

NEPAL-US-MOUNTAINEER-CREMATED — A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world’s tallest mountains was given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials. SENT: 290 words, photos.

RENO-STREET-TAKEOVERS — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police say. SENT: 260 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-MEXICO — Hurricane Orlene rapidly strengthened as it swirls toward Mexico’s northwest Pacific coast, with a likely close brush with former prison islands being developed by the government as an ecotourism destination. SENT: 230 words, photo.

MOOSE FREED — A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped to free it from a fence. The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call at around midnight about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. SENT: 160 words.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-VOTING LAWSUIT — Republicans are using the defeat of a voting suit brought by a group founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams to attack her legitimacy as a voting rights advocate. But Abrams is far from backing down from her position, saying she won a number of victories that have made elections fairer. SENT: 820 words, photos.

TRUMP-NATIONAL ARCHIVES — The National Archives and Records Administration informed lawmakers that a number of electronic communications from Trump White House staffers remain missing, nearly two years since the administration was required to turn them over. SENT: 410 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-IRANIAN AMERICAN RELEASED — The United Nations says an 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad. SENT: 200 words.

MIGRANTS-SHOT-TEXAS — One of two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one and injuring another, was warden at a detention facility with a history of abuse allegations. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-OIL-SPILL — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. SENT: 560 words, photos.

LAS-VEGAS-SHOOTING-ANNIVERSARY — Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The grim drumbeat of mass shootings has only continued in the years since. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

CLIMATE-NET-ZERO — Most Asian countries are prioritizing keeping the country running, no matter the energy source. For rich countries like South Korea or Japan, this means a foray into nuclear energy as an option. For China and India, whose energy needs are enormous, it implies relying on dirty coal power in the short term. But developing countries with finances already strained due to the pandemic, the war is having a disproportionate impact, said Kanika Chawla, of United Nation’s sustainable energy unit. How Asian countries choose to go ahead would have far-reaching consequences: To choose between doubling down on clean energy or deciding to not phase out fossil fuels immediately. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

CONGO-CHILD-HUNGER — Humanitarian workers say hunger is now soaring in eastern Congo after months of fighting between M23 rebels and the army. An internal draft assessment by aid groups seen by The Associated Press says nearly 260,000 people are facing extreme food insecurity in Nyiragongo and Rutshuru territories. But only 10% of those targeted by aid groups this year received the full recommended food assistance. That’s because of a lack of funds and security concerns that has restricted access to some areas. Health staff at one hospital said that the number of severely malnourished children had nearly tripled between April to July. SENT: 900 words, photos.

VATICAN-NOBEL-ABUSE — The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full investigation of Catholic Church archives on three continents to ascertain who knew what and when about sexual abuse by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS — More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years. SENT: 760 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border, ignoring their government’s plea to stop such activities since the North has threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. SENT: 570 words, photos.

BOSNIA-ELECTIONS — Polls opened Sunday in Bosnia for a general election that is unlikely to bring any structural change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country with the long-established cast of sectarian political leaders. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BULGARIA-ELECTIONS — Bulgarians cast their ballots in a general election — the fourth in 18 months — marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union’s poorest member. SENT: 370 words, photo.

INDIA-ROAD-ACCIDENT — A farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with people overturned and fell into a pond in northern India, killing 26 people, most of them women and children, officials say. SENT: 220 words.

PAKISTAN-PEACEKEEPER-KILLED — A Pakistani soldier serving as a U.N. peacekeeper in the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed in a militant attack in the country’s volatile east, the military say. SENT: 200 words.

BBN-METS-BRAVES — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered off Max Scherzer, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a crucial 4-2 victory over the New York Mets and a one-game lead in the NL East. The defending World Series champions beat aces Jacob deGrom and Scherzer on consecutive nights to take their biggest lead of the season in the division. SENT: 940 words, photos.

DOLPHINS-TAGOVAILOA — The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. SENT: 510 words, photos.

