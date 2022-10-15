On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP source: Tagovailoa, Bridgewater out of protocols

TIM REYNOLDS
October 15, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were both released from concussion protocols on Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the decisions.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa had been in the protocols since getting hurt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. That was four days after he was allowed...

READ MORE

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were both released from concussion protocols on Saturday, according to a person with knowledge of the decisions.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa had been in the protocols since getting hurt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29. That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game against the Buffalo Bills after hitting the back of his head on the turf.

Bridgewater lasted only one play in Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets. He did not show concussion symptoms, but was placed into the protocols as a result of the revised NFL concussion rules — changes that were made in response to the way Tagovailoa’s case was handled.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|21 Why MultiCloud: How One DOE National...
10|21 Procurement Playbook: Doing Business...
10|21 The Art of the 1-Page Strategy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories