AP Sports Digest

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

TOP STORIES

BBA—YANKEES-JUDGE-62ND HOME RUN

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard. The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York’s day-night doubleheader. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 970 words, photos.

BBN–BRAVES-MARLINS

MIAMI — The Atlanta Braves won their fifth consecutive NL East title, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1. The defending World Series champion Braves earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NL. By Alanis Thames. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC–NWSL-INVESTIGATION

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league. SENT: 480 words, photos.

WITH:

SOC–NWSL INVESTIGATION-USWNT. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBN–INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate. With a record 15 of 16 games last week within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. By AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 835 words, photos.

FBN–STEELERS-QUARTERBACKS.

PITTSBURG — the Kenny Pickett era is officially underway in Pittsburgh. The rookie quarterback is set to make his first career start when the Steelers visit Buffalo on Sunday. By Will Graves. SENT: 925 words, photos.

OLYMPICS

OLY–SAVING MODERN PENTATHLON.

The sport of modern pentathlon hopes to stave off Olympic elimination by possibly adding “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle courses. By Pat Graham. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

ANALYSIS

BKN–ON BASKETBALL-WEMBANYAMA

HENDERSON, Nev. — Victor Wembanyama didn’t wait long to make an impression. The 7-foot-4 French phenomenon from the club Metropolitans 92 scored 37 points in a loss to G League Ignite. By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 875 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BBN–PADRES-NO-NO JOE

SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 955 words, photos.

HKN–PUCK DROP-COACHING CAROUSEL

The coaching carousel spun a little faster than usual across the NHL, meaning nearly a third of the league will have someone new behind the bench this season. By AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 955 words, photos.

BKW–UKRAINE-CANADIAN COLLEGE

Ukrainian basketball players Vika Kovalevska and Vlada Hozalova have found brief sanctuary from the war in their homeland playing for the University of Lethbridge in Alberta. SENT: 745 words, photos.

BKN–PRESEASON RDP

CHICAGO — Zion Williamson had 13 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes in his return after a lost season with a broken foot, helping the New Orleans Pelicans beat Chicago in a preseason game. SENT: 600 words, photos.

___

Wednesday’s EDT Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

Toronto at Baltimore, 2, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association Preseason

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League Preseason

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford, British Columbia, 10 p.m.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Miami at Orlando, 8 p.m.

