AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Wednesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of Wednesday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Rebecca Miller, followed by Bob Lentz at 5 p.m. and Brian Mahoney at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

AUDIO HEADLINES

Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/UkrainelinksWorldCuphostbidtobeatinghorrorsofwar/317d78bbb0c8441690de1cfddbb71ffe

Indonesian leader says locked gates contributed to deaths: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Indonesianleadersayslockedgatescontributedtodeaths/c3bb72ae908c4d17b0e33189b9262ab4

Fan who caught Judge’s 62nd HR unsure what he’ll do with it: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/FanwhocaughtJudges62ndHRunsurewhathelldowithit/d4901eee93504ead92cc15c18757aa32

Nobody saw the firing of Paul Chryst by Wisconsin coming: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/NobodysawthefiringofPaulChrystbyWisconsincoming/0992a3ccfb144d28aaecf70829637acf

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBO–PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture is set. The four matchups in the wild-card round were locked in Tuesday night, right before the last day of the regular season. Every series starts Friday and is a best two of three. Plus, the higher seed will host every game. In the National League, the San Diego Padres visit the New York Mets while the Philadelphia Phillies play at the St. Louis Cardinals. In the American League, the Seattle Mariners visit the Toronto Blue Jays while the Tampa Bay Rays play at the Cleveland Guardians. The postseason was expanded from 10 teams last year to 12 this season. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BBN–PADRES-NO-NO JOE

SAN DIEGO — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the champagne- and beer-soaked clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as the hometown kid who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, but his real goal is to help the Padres win a World Series. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FBN–PRO PICKS-WEEK 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games. Both teams have injury concerns at running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. The Colts are being cautious with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 930 words, photos.

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKS

So, about that game of the year … The much-anticipated matchup between Texas A&M and Alabama, after an offseason feud between the teams’ high-profile, championship-winning coaches, is not nearly as interesting as expected. Week 6’s most compelling game is actually in Lawrence, Kansas. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 3 p.m.

SOC–2030 WORLD CUP-UKRAINE

NYON, Switzerland — Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal amid the invasion and occupation by Russia. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 740 words, photos.

OLY–SAVING MODERN PENTATHLON

The sport of modern pentathlon is trying to stave off Olympic elimination by possibly adding “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle courses. The show-jumping component of the five-event competition has become an issue after a German coach was filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the Tokyo Olympics. As it stands now, modern pentathlon in its current form will be off the program after the 2024 Paris Games. To get back on, the organization is testing out obstacle-course racing to replace show jumping. Which means ring swings and rope mazes could take center stage for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. By Pat Graham. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN–INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate this season. With a record 15 of 16 games last week being within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 830 words, photos.

GLF–LIV GOLF-MENA TOUR

LIV Golf’s latest bid to get world ranking points is by aligning itself with a little-known tour that offers $75,000 purses and has not held a tournament since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 580 words, photos.

GLF–SPANISH OPEN-FLEETWOOD

MADRID — Tommy Fleetwood is glad to be back playing, and hoping to be at his best again in time for the changes that are likely to hit golf in the near future. Fleetwood will play for the first time at the Spanish Open this week, his third straight tournament after a long layoff following the death of his mother. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 450 words, photos.

HKN–WEST PREVIEW

The Colorado Avalanche are atop the NHL mountain and remain the team to beat in the Western Conference. The Avalanche changed starting goaltenders and lost one key forward. But they still have the bulk of their core together and are heavy favorites to come out of the West. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 820 words, photos by 5 p.m. With HKN–Puck Drop-Coaching Carousel: Coaching carousel leaves 10 NHL teams with new face on bench (sent).

SOC–CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

GENEVA — Defending champion Real Madrid hosts Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also in action. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBC–SEC-DEFENSIVE WEST

Seeing top-ranked Alabama planted firmly among the national leaders defensively isn’t shocking considering its steady influx of talent and development under Nick Saban. The pleasant surprise is having some SEC West brethren representing along with the Crimson Tide. No. 25 LSU has turned around with stingy, aggressive defense, while No. 9 Mississippi and No. 23 Mississippi State have matured into opportunistic units as well. The Tide has also made strides, which could make the difference in holding off those challengers. By Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBC–ACC-BEEFED-UP SUPPORT

Natrone Means arrived at North Carolina more than three decades ago to play for Mack Brown before going on to an NFL career. He’s still working to help Brown’s Tar Heels win games – though now in the kind of supporting roles – with titles that vary like analyst, quality control coordinator and special assistant — that keeps growing in the Atlantic Coast Conference and throughout the sport. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 880 words, photos by 4 p.m.

___

Wednesday Time Schedule

MLB

Toronto at Baltimore, 2 games, first at 12:35 p.m.

LA Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.

MLS

Miami at Orlando, 8 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.