AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Brian Mahoney until 3 a.m. The day supervisor will be Rebecca Miller at 9 a.m. EDT. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

AUDIO HEADLINES

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:19 p.m. EDT

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:19 p.m. EDT

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBO–LEADERS

NEW YORK — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez .316 to .311 for the AL title after sitting out the final day of the regular season. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 870 words, photos.

BBN—METS-SHOWALTER

NEW YORK — The last time Buck Showalter managed a playoff game, he ended up on the hot seat after an agonizing loss for Baltimore. Six years later, a shot at redemption begins Friday with the New York Mets when they host San Diego in the opener of their best-of-three wild card series. It marks the fourth franchise Showalter has taken to the postseason. More than two decades spent in major league dugouts — and he’s still looking for his first World Series appearance. By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos, by 6:30 a.m.

NOTABLE

BBA-JUDGE-62ND-BALL OFFER

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied. SENT: 350 words, photos.

BBA—GUARDIANS-KWAN

CLEVELAND — Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan began the season on an historic tear and has set the tone for the Cleveland Guardians for six months. He will now lead them into the postseason. Baseball’s youngest team won the AL Central championship with a huge assist from the 25-year-old Kwan. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 1000 words, photos by 6 a.m.

HKN–PUCK DROP-WHAT TO KNOW

The NHL season opens Friday in Europe when San Jose and Nashville face off in the first of two games in the Czech Republic. Play gets underway in North America on Tuesday when Tampa Bay visits the New York Rangers and Los Angeles hosts Vegas. A rundown of things to know. By Hockey Writers Larry Lage, John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 880 words, photos by 4 a.m.

BBA-ROYALS-MATHENY FIRED

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 730 words, photos.

FBN–PRO PICKS-WEEK 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games. Both teams have injury concerns at running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. The Colts are being cautious with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 930 words, photos.

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PICKS

So, about that game of the year … The much-anticipated matchup between Texas A&M and Alabama, after an offseason feud between the teams’ high-profile, championship-winning coaches, is not nearly as interesting as expected. Week 6’s most compelling game is actually in Lawrence, Kansas. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SOC–2030 WORLD CUP-UKRAINE

NYON, Switzerland — Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal amid the invasion and occupation by Russia. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 740 words, photos.

GLF–LIV GOLF-MENA TOUR

LIV Golf’s latest bid to get world ranking points is by aligning itself with a little-known tour that offers $75,000 purses and has not held a tournament since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 580 words, photos.

___

Thursday Time Schedule

NFL

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.