AP Sports Digest

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBN–COLTS-BRONCOS

DENVER — Matt Ryan and the beleaguered Indianapolis Colts visit Russell Wilson and the banged-up Denver Broncos. By AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m.

FBC–CUTTING COACHES EARLY

Five major college football coaches have been sacked before Week 6 — at least one every week since Sept. 11, when Nebraska dumped Scott Frost. That’s more than half the number of firings before the halfway mark of the season that were made over the previous eight seasons combined. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 830 words, photos.

FBC–49-YEAR-OLD PLAYER

WAHPETON, N.D. — A North Dakota junior college has a senior statesman on its football team: 49-year-old backup defensive lineman Ray Ruschel, a freshman who is a year older than his coach. The Army veteran is a night shift mechanic at a sugar beet factory seeking a degree in business management. For now, he is holding his own with 19- and 20-year-old football players on a team with national title hopes. By Dave Kolpack. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

BBO–PLAYOFFS RDP

While Max Scherzer and Alek Manoah prepared to open the new wild-card playoff round, Houston manager Dusty Baker worried whether five days off will hamper his Astros when the Division Series start next week with the top four teams hosting after first-round byes. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m.

— Previews for all four wild-card series are moving today, along with wrapups for teams that did not make the playoffs.

HKN–NHL DIVERSITY

Matt Dumba no longer feels he’s alone some two years since kneeling during the anthems in focusing attention on the NHL’s need to be more diverse. The Minnesota Wild defenseman is among numerous minority players — both male and female — featured in a 90-minute documentary titled “Black Ice,” which outlines hockey’s long-standing failures in dealing with racism by tying the past to the present. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With HKN–Puck Drop-What To Know (sent).

BKN–WEMBANYAMA-WHAT’S NEXT

HENDERSON, Nev. — French phenom Victor Wembanyama’s two-game stay in the Las Vegas area ends Thursday. The next time he plays in the U.S. will almost certainly be as a member of the NBA. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.

NOTABLE

FBN–COWBOYS-COOPER CLUTCH

FRISCO, Texas — Cooper Rush didn’t even need fourth-quarter dramatics in his latest victory filling in for Dak Prescott at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. The penchant for winning has earned the nickname “Cooper Clutch” and given the Cowboys valuable time to wait for Prescott’s fractured thumb to heal. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBC–WHAT TO WATCH

There’s a new No. 1 in college football, with Alabama and Georgia swapping places again despite still-perfect records. But both yield some of the spotlight to others this weekend, like newly ranked TCU and Kansas. By John Zenor. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BBN–METS-SHOWALTER

NEW YORK — The last time Buck Showalter managed a playoff game, he ended up on the hot seat after an agonizing loss for Baltimore. Six years later, a shot at redemption begins Friday with the New York Mets when they host San Diego in the opener of their best-of-three wild-card series. It marks the fourth franchise Showalter has taken to the postseason. By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

BBA–GUARDIANS-KWAN

CLEVELAND — Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan began the season on a historic tear and has set the tone for the Cleveland Guardians for six months. He will now lead them into the postseason. Baseball’s youngest team won the AL Central championship with a huge assist from the 25-year-old Kwan. By Tom Withers. SENT: 920 words, photos.

SOC–ARGENTINA-MESSI-RETIREMENT

Lionel Messi confirms the World Cup in Qatar will be the last of his career. The 35-year-old Argentine will play his fifth edition of the tournament. It is the first time the Paris Saint-Germain striker speaks openly about his future after the tournament, which starts on Nov. 20. SENT: 180 words, photo; developing.

GLF–SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN

LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa lead the field in Las Vegas as the Shriners Children’s Open begins at TPC Summerlin. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 10 p.m.

GLF–SPANISH OPEN

MADRID — Jon Rahm overcame early jitters from playing at home and shot a 7-under 64 in the opening round of the Spanish Open to sit one stroke behind leaders Ashun Wu and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 470 words, photos.

GLF–LIV GOLF

The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year. The ranking board has denied a request to immediately add Saudi-funded LIV Golf to the MENA Tour schedule because not enough notice was given. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 400 words, photo.

SOC–ENGLISH PREVIEW

MANCHESTER, England — English Premier League leader Arsenal hosts Liverpool on Sunday in what could be one of the sternest tests of its credentials as a title challenger. For Liverpool, it is the first of a daunting doubleheader in the league, with Manchester City next up for Jurgen Klopp’s struggling team. By James Robson. SENST: 600 words, photos.

___

Thursday Time Schedule

NFL

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Milwaukee at Atlanta, noon

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Lakers, 10 p.m.

