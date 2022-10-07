AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

TOP STORIES

FBN—COLTS-BRONCOS

DENVER — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 955 words, photos. FBN—BRONCOS-WILSON’S WOES

DENVER — Brought in for moments such as this — and rewarded with a $245 million extension before taking his first snap in Denver — Russell Wilson couldn’t deliver in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 705 words, photos by 6 a.m. EDT.

FBN—COWBOYS-COOPER CLUTCH

FRISCO, Texas — Cooper Rush shrugs at what he calls “QB win stats,” seeming to skip the logic that it’s the most important measure of a quarterback. Winning is all Rush has done for the Dallas Cowboys in four games as an injury replacement for Dak Prescott, including three times this season after Prescott fractured his right thumb. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BBO—MLB-PLAYOFF PRIMER

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this season. The playoffs are here, with the first games played on Friday. The postseason begins with a field of 12 teams — up from last year’s 10 — and includes a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round. By David Brandt. SENT: 575 words, photos.

BBO—OFFENSE DOWN

Higher velocity and increased shifts led to the major league batting average dropping to .243, its lowest since 1968. Defensive shifts and 100 mph pitches set records this season, contributing to the worrisome offensive decline Major League Baseball is trying to address. AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 520 words, photos.

WITH:

BBO—MLB-ATTENDANCE. By David Brandt. SENT: 735 words, photos.

BBO—AVERAGE GAME TIME. SENT: 325 words, photos.

BKN—WARRIORS-GREEN AND POOLE

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 735 words, photos.

NOTABLE

GLF—SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN

LAS VEGAS — Tom Hoge wanted to be sure to take advantage of pristine morning conditions. He did more than he expected, making two eagles on his way to an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead in the Shriners Children’s Open. SENT: 535 words, photos.

GLF—LPGA TOUR

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff went on a run of four straight birdies late in her round Thursday for an 8-under 64, taking a two-shot lead in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. SENT: 530 words, photos.

US—CROSS COUNTRY TEAM- SEXUAL ASSAULT

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Huntington University, a private, Christian liberal arts university, placed its women’s cross country head coach and an assistant on leave after two former runners claimed in a federal lawsuit they were doped and sexually assaulted. SENT: 275 words.

___

Friday’s EDT Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Wild-Card Series

American League

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at New York Mets, 8:07 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Regular Season

San Jose vs. Nashville at Prague, 2 p.m.

Preseason

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association Preseason

Boston vs. Charlotte at Greensboro, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

