AP Sports Digest

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

SOC–STADIUM DISASTERS-SAME MISTAKES

Police firing tear gas into a crowd of soccer fans. Exits locked against all safety regulations. It leads to a crush where people are trampled to death or suffocate. Soccer’s three worst stadium tragedies occurred over a 60-year span but are so strikingly similar that its clear lessons haven’t been learned. With list of some of the world’s major soccer-related crowd disasters. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 960 words, photos.

HKN–THE HAVE NOTS

The NHL’s Eastern Conference has been a Beast, and separated by the so-called Haves and Have Nots for much of the past nine seasons. General managers of the teams on the outside of the playoff picture are hoping they may finally be in position to break through soon. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

With: — HKN–SHARKS-PREDATORS: The San Jose Sharks face the Nashville Predators to open the NHL regular season with a game in Prague. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 2 p.m.

COMMENTARY

FBN—ON FOOTBALL-LOSING TEAMS

DENVER — A losing record in October doesn’t mean playoff hopes are lost. Last year, the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles rebounded from a 1-3 start to earn a postseason berth. The Chiefs and 49ers both opened 2-3 and still reached their conference championship games. Entering Week 5, nine teams had losing records. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BBA–RAYS-GUARDIANS

CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber got roughed up in his first postseason start two years ago. He tries to bounce back as the Guardians, won haven’t won a playoff game since 2017, open the AL wild-card round against Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game in progress.

BBN–PHILLIES-CARDINALS

ST. LOUIS — The Phillies and the Cardinals open their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Busch Stadium. Zack Wheeler is on the mound for the Phillies after beating St. Louis twice in the regular season. Trade deadline acquisition Jose Quintana gets the start for the Cardinals. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 2:07 p.m.

BBA–MARINERS-BLUE JAYS

TORONTO — Luis Castillo starts for the Seattle Mariners on Friday as their make their first postseason appearance since 2001. Every game in the best-of-three matchup against the Blue Jays will be played in Toronto. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 4:07 p.m.

BBN–PADRES-METS

NEW YORK — Yu Darvish and Max Scherzer square off on the mound in a marquee playoff matchup as the San Diego Padres face the New York Mets in the opener of their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field. By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8:07 p.m.

SOC–ENGLAND-US WOMEN

LONDON — European champion England hosts the the U.S. women’s national team for a friendly match at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Friday with both teams looking ahead to next summer’s World Cup. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Game begins at 3 p.m. ET.

CAR–NASCAR-CHARLOTTE PREVIEW

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR heads into its second playoff elimination race trying to return the focus to competition and not the safety concerns of the new Next Gen car. Four drivers will be cut from the championship field Sunday at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including Alex Bowman, who will miss his second consecutive race with a concussion. Three full-time drivers will miss the race with injuries for the first time in decades. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

GLF–SPANISH OPEN — MADRID — Jon Rahm begins the second round of the Spanish Open one shot behind leaders Ashun Wu, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Darius van Driel. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2 p.m.

GLF–LPGA TOUR

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff has a two-shot lead in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. The 34-year-old from England is 0-for-245 in her LPGA career. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 10 p.m.

Friday Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Wild-Card Series

American League

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at New York Mets, 8:07 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Regular Season

San Jose vs. Nashville at Prague, 2 p.m.

Preseason

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association Preseason

Boston vs. Charlotte at Greensboro, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

