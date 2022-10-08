AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. The supervisor... READ MORE

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is John Nicholson until 3 a.m. EDT. The day supervisor will be Erica Hunzinger at 9 a.m. EDT. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

AUDIO HEADLINES

Guardians take WC opener as Ramírez homers, Bieber dominates https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/GuardianstakeWCopenerasRamrezhomersBieberdominates/8c3c99cf574c4f2baab74746917c1f42

Phillies’ 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Phillies6-runninthtopsCardinalsin6-3wild-cardwin/b5262f316025414fb688177276e33545

Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/CastillosharpMarinersblankJays4-0inwild-cardopener/0e5c7addcae24f00a10ba57a5682838d

Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/PadreshammerScherzerroutMets7-1inplayoffopener/1eef2022798e4889b6d58f73c20c258c

TOP STORIES

BBN–PADRES-METS

NEW YORK — Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four home runs off Max Scherzer, and the Padres romped past the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener. Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 890 words, photos.

BBN–PHILLIES-CARDINALS

ST. LOUIS — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. SENT: 880 words, photos.

BBA–RAYS-GUARDIANS

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener. By Tom Withers. SENT: 895 words, photos.

BBA–MARINERS-BLUE JAYS

TORONTO — Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in their AL wild-card series opener. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FBN—NFL-CONCUSSIONS

NEW YORK — The NFL Players Association urged the league to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend’s games. SENT: 305 words, photos.

FBN–BROWNS-WATSON

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. By Tom Withers. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-FINANCIAL CRISIS

CONCORD, N.C. — The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned that the venerable stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 960 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN—ON FOOTBALL-LOSING TEAMS

DENVER — A losing record in October doesn’t mean playoff hopes are lost. Last year, the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles rebounded from a 1-3 start to earn a postseason berth. The Chiefs and 49ers both opened 2-3 and still reached their conference championship games. Entering Week 5, nine teams had losing records. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN–BRONCOS-ANALYSIS

DENVER — Aside from their shared optimism, Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson have proven to be a less-than-ideal fit so far. AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 815 words, photos.

SOC–ENGLAND-US WOMEN

LONDON (AP) — England’s women’s soccer team beat the world champion United States 2-1 in a friendly in front of 76,893 fans at Wembley Stadium. SENT: 470 words, photos.

GLF—SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN

LAS VEGAS — Mito Pereira of Chile led a parade of players from the International team at the Presidents Cup in the Shriners Children’s Open, making birdie on half of his holes for an 8-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead. SENT: 670 words, photos.

GLF—LPGA TOUR

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff started out Friday as hot as she finished the day before at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. She finally hit a few bumps, but not before expanding her lead with a 3-under 69. SENT: 550 words, photos.

HKN–THE HAVE NOTS

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin aren’t getting any younger, and New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn’t shy about hoping that age finally catches up to the NHL Eastern Conference’s elite players. At the same time, Fitzgerald can appreciate it takes more than hope and age to level the ice for teams such as his in a conference separated by the so-called haves and have-nots in recent years. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. SENT: 830 words, photos.

FIG–NAMIOTKA DEATH

Bridget Namiotka, a figure skater who accused her late pairs skating partner John Coughlin of sexual abuse, died in July at the age of 32, her parents told USA Today. Namiotka made her accusations against Coughlin after he took his own life in 2019. SENT: 160 words.

___

Saturday’s EDT Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Wild-Card Series

American League

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

National League

San Diego at New York Mets, 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Top 25

No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan at Indiana, noon

No. 5 Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southern Cal vs. Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma St. vs. Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, noon

No. 9 Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 NC State vs. Florida St., 8 p.m.

No. 15 Wake Forest vs. Army, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 BYU at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas, noon

No. 20 Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

No. 23 Mississippi St. vs. Arkansas, noon

No. 24 Cincinnati vs. South Florida, 2:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Regular Season

Nashville vs. San Jose at Prague, 2 p.m.

Preseason

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at Bouctouche, New Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association Preseason

Atlanta at Milwaukee at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, noon

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.