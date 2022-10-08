AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Erica Hunzinger, followed by Bob Lentz at 5 p.m. and Vin Cherwoo at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

AUDIO HEADLINES

The latest in sports:

Niederreiter scores in debut, Predators top Sharks in Prague:

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS

A surprising battle of unbeatens in the Big 12, a showdown of contenders in the Pac-12 and a batch of interesting Southeastern Conference matchups from Athens, Georgia, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, highlight Week 6 of the college football season. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, by 10 p.m.

With:

—FBC—T25—UTAH-UCLA: No. 11 Utah visits No. 18 UCLA in the only matchup of teams unbeaten in Pac-12 Conference play. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

—FBC—T25—TEXAS A&M-ALABAMA: No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M with quarterback Bryce Young nursing a shoulder injury. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 8 p.m.

—FBC—T25-TCU-KANSAS: No. 17 TCU plays No. 19 Kansas in a battle of unbeatens. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game is in progress.

FBN-NFL-CONCUSSIONS-GOODELL

LONDON — The NFL is prepared “to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a fan forum in London on Saturday. By Ken Maguire. SENT: 400 words, photos.

NOTABLE

BBA–RAYS-GUARDIANS

CLEVELAND — Triston McKenzie makes his first postseason start as the Guardians, who beat Tampa Bay in the wild-card series opener behind José Ramírez and Shane Bieber, try to finish off the Rays in Game 2. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game is in progress.

BBA–MARINERS-BLUE JAYS

TORONTO — The Seattle Mariners send left-hander Robbie Ray to the mound Saturday with a chance to win their wild card series over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ray won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award with Toronto but signed with the Mariners last offseason. Right-hander Kevin Gausman starts for the Blue Jays, who need a win to stay alive in the best-of-three series. By Ian Harrison. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game time is 4:07 p.m.

BBN–PADRES-METS

NEW YORK — Blake Snell pitches for the San Diego Padres as they try for a two-game sweep against the New York Mets in their best-of-three National League wild-card series. Jacob deGrom starts for the Mets, hoping to save their season. By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 7:37 p.m.

BBN–PHILLIES-CARDINALS

ST. LOUIS — After rallying with a six-run ninth inning to beat the Cardinals in Game 1, the Philadelphia Phillies have a chance to close out their best-of-three NL wild-card series on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. They’ll send Aaron Nola to the mound while St. Louis counters with Miles Mikolas. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 8:37 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-CHARLOTTE PREVIEW

CONCORD, N.C. — Trackhouse Racing enters its 100th race of existence on Sunday with both its drivers poised to advance into the round of eight in the playoffs, a show of early success the team never expected. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC–NWSL INVESTIGATION

The U.S. Soccer Federation has received three new reports of misconduct in women’s soccer. The organization’s president, Cindy Parlow Cone, told CNN of the new cases on Friday. The new cases came after an independent investigation final report this week by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates detailed systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. SENT: 350 words, photos.

BKN—SPURS-UVALDE

UVALDE, Texas – The San Antonio Spurs visit Uvalde for a practice, inviting members of the community still reeling from the May shooting at an elementary school that left 21 people dead. By Raul Dominguez. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Developing from 1:15 p.m. event.

HKN–PREDATORS-SHARKS

PRAGUE — The Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks to complete their two-game series to open the NHL regular season in the Czech capital. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game starts at 2 p.m.

RAC–SANTA ANITA

ARCADIA, Calif. — Trained by Bob Baffert, undefeated Cave Rock heads a field of eight 2-year-olds in the $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita. The winner earns an automatic berth into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile next month at Keeneland. Baffert will saddle half the field in the race named for his 2015 Triple Crown winner. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos.

GLF–LPGA TOUR

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff leads by four shots in search of her first LPGA Tour victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 10 p.m.

Saturday Time Schedule

BASEBALL

Wild-Card Series

American League

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

National League

San Diego at New York Mets, 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Top 25

No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan at Indiana, noon

No. 5 Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southern Cal vs. Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma St. vs. Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, noon

No. 9 Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon at Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 NC State vs. Florida St., 8 p.m.

No. 15 Wake Forest vs. Army, 7:30 p.m.

No. 16 BYU at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas, noon

No. 20 Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

No. 23 Mississippi St. vs. Arkansas, noon

No. 24 Cincinnati vs. South Florida, 2:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Regular Season

Nashville vs. San Jose at Prague, 2 p.m.

Preseason

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at Bouctouche, New Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association Preseason

Atlanta at Milwaukee at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, noon

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.