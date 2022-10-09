AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Sunday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series:

Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20:

Haaland nets 20th goal of season as City beats Southampton:

TOP STORIES

FBC–T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Georgia has taken back the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3. Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BBN–PADRES-METS

NEW YORK — In the only wild-card playoff series to go the distance, the San Diego Padres and New York Mets play a decisive Game 3 at Citi Field. Joe Musgrove pitches for his hometown Padres against Chris Bassitt. The winner advances to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers. By Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 7:07 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-CHARLOTTE

CONCORD, N.C. — The playoff field will be cut from 12 drivers to eight at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, an elimination race in the second round of the championship fight. Only Chase Elliott is locked into the next round. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Race begins at 2:30.

FBN–BENGALS-RAVENS

BALTIMORE — The Ravens try to avenge a lopsided sweep at the hands of Cincinnati last season when they host the Bengals in prime time. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:20 p.m.

NOTABLE

FBN–EAGLES-CARDINALS

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-0 and the NFL’s only undefeated team when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 3:25 p.m.

FBN–GIANTS-PACKERS

LONDON — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants’ 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay’s international debut. By Ken Maguire. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BBA–YANKEES-ROSTER

NEW YORK — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout and did not provide an acceptable excuse for being in Miami. By AP Baseball Writer Ron Blum. SENT: 200 words. Developing.

SOC–MLS-DECISION DAY

Major League Soccer’s regular season ends on Sunday, with the Golden Boot still on the line and drama as the bubble teams get one more chance to make the playoffs. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Final games start at 5 p.m.

HKN–AGING THE ROOKIES

Juraj Slafkovsky could be the second consecutive No. 1 pick not to start in the NHL after no one had done that in 15 years. But after Cale Makar blossomed into arguably the league’s top defenseman and was playoff MVP in helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup and given Owen Power’s extra year in college, patience may be the wave of the present and future — even with top prospects expected to contribute sooner than later. By AP Hockey Writers John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 4 p.m. EDT.

GLF–LPGA TOUR

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff goes for her first LPGA Tour win on her 246th try. She leads by four going into the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship. UPCOMING: 500 words by 10 p.m.

GLF–SPANISH OPEN

MADRID — Jon Rahm is finally a three-time winner of the Spanish Open and has matched the feat of Spain great Seve Ballesteros. Rahm raised his putter and gave a hard fist pump after making his second birdie in a row to close out a remarkable 9-under round of 62 for a six-shot win at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 500 words, photos.

GLF–SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN

LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay and 20-year-old Tom Kim were tied for the lead going into the final round of the Shriners Children’s Open. A victory would move Cantlay to No. 2 in the world. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Time Schedule

Baseball

Wild-Card Round, National League

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

NFL

N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay at London, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

MLS

Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Basketball

NBA preseason

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

