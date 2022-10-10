AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is... READ MORE

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Vin Cherwoo until 3 a.m. The day supervisor will be Ben Nuckols at 9 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBN–PADRES-METS NEW YORK — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets. Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series two games to one. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single. San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Tuesday. By Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

FBN–BENGALS-RAVENS

BALTIMORE — Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter. The Ravens fell behind 17-16 on Joe Burrow’s 1-yard sneak with 1:58 remaining, but they could feel confident because they only needed a field goal. Tucker’s game-winner extended his streak to 61 straight successful field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime. Baltimore squandered a 10-point lead but recovered as Cincinnati fell to 2-3. The Ravens are 3-2. By Noah Trister. SENT: 860 words, photos.

FBN–EAGLES-CARDINALS GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 after Matt Ammendola’s late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3. The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder. He was elevated to the active roster because of an injury to the team’s starting kicker Matt Prater. By David Brandt. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-CHARLOTTE CONCORD, N.C. — Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs. Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four drivers set to be eliminated as NASCAR’s playoff field was trimmed to eight. He took the lead in overtime and drove away as all the drama was further in the field for the final transfer spot into the round of eight. Chase Briscoe bulldozed his way to a ninth-place finish to knock Larson out of the playoffs by two points. Also eliminated were Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Larson’s teammate, Alex Bowman. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-ROUGING CALLS

TAMPA, Fla. — Can’t touch this. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The questionable penalty that benefited Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about interpretation of the rule. It was the second straight week referee Jerome Boger made the critical call late in the game on a play that didn’t seem to warrant a flag. Last week, it helped the Buffalo Bills on a drive that ended with Tyler Bass kicking a 21-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. This time, it allowed the Buccaneers to extend the final drive and eventually run out the clock. By Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 635 words, photos by 6 a.m.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK Beating Oklahoma has been a way to get ranked in the Big 12 — which is odd considering how poorly the Sooners have played lately. No. 22 Texas became the third Big 12 team in the last three weeks to defeat Oklahoma on Saturday and end up in the AP Top 25 on Sunday. Often complaints about the preseason poll and how it shapes the rankings in the regular-season can be overblown. But Reality Check can’t help but wonder if those Big 12 teams would have gotten such a big boost if the Sooners didn’t start the season as a top-10 team. By Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 1,140 words, photos by 6 a.m.

NOTABLE

HKN—LIGHTNING-COLE SUSPENDED The Tampa Bay Lightning are suspending defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The team said it was fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and that it takes the allegations very seriously. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press earlier Sunday the league had launched an investigation. Daly added the league had no prior knowledge of the allegations until they were posted on social media. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 515 words, photos.

SOC–MLS-DECISION DAY With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer’s regular season, bedlam reigned as teams scrambled to make the postseason. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Orlando City, Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake also earned spots. The Portland Timbers, who went to the MLS Cup final last season, were eliminated. And Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar claimed the Golden Boot. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 690 words, photos.

GLF–SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN LAS VEGAS — Tom Kim has won the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. That makes him the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 with two PGA Tour victories before turning 21. But he got plenty of help from Patrick Cantlay. They were tied for the lead on the 18th hole when Cantlay went into a desert bush, into the pond and made triple bogey. Kim shot 67 and completed a bogey-free week at the TPC Summerlin. He moves to No. 15 in the world and becomes the highest-ranked Asian-born player in golf. Kim also won the Wyndham Championship in August. SENT: 790 words, photos.

GLF–LPGA TOUR CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff can finally say she’s an LPGA Tour winner. The 34-year-old from England held on for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. She went wire-to-wire for her first win in her 246th start. But it wasn’t easy. Paula Reto made up the four-shot deficit in six holes and had a one-shot lead going to the back nine. Reto made a pair of bogeys late in the round. That paved the way for Ewart Shadoff. She shot a 71 in the final round and wound up winning by one shot over former U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso. SENT: 485 words.

___

Monday’s Time Schedule

NFL

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.