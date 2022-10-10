AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, . You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, . Sports content can be found at For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at or 877-836-9477. The supervisor is Ben Nuckols,... READ MORE

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast.

Tucker’s leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals

Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs

Saka’s penalty keeps Arsenal top in 3-2 win over Liverpool

FBN—PANTHERS-RHULE FIRED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. By Steve Reed. SENT: 620 words, photos.

FBN–RAIDERS-CHIEFS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Las Vegas Raiders play Patrick Mahomes and the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m.

BBO–MLB-PLAYOFF-PRIMER

Only one of the four MLB wild-card series went to three games, but there were no shortage of highlights, including a 15-inning game, a seven-run comeback and an umpire checking a pitcher’s ears. Now, it’s on to the division series. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN–ON FOOTBALL-ROUGHING CALLS

TAMPA, Fla. — Can’t touch this. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An unprecedented week of dissent in NASCAR ended with the reigning champion eliminated from the playoffs and another top team under investigation for race manipulation. The most prolific part of the NASCAR season has been overshadowed by drivers and teams demanding significant changes to the new car and the current business model. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 4 p.m.

FBC–T25-AP TOP 25 REALITY CHECK

Big 12 teams have been getting a boost into the AP Top 25 by beating Oklahoma, but the Sooners are on their way to a rough season. Are voters valuing those wins too highly? Reality Check asses the first-half resumes looking for overvalued and undervalued accomplishments. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

BBN–METS MISS

NEW YORK — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets had enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, certain Buck Showalter would make all the right moves. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 825 words, photos.

FBN–COWBOYS ANALYSIS

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas defense has taken control a little more each week in Cooper Rush’s four consecutive victories filling in for the injured Dak Prescott. The star quarterback’s return is close, but the Cowboys could have to face Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles without him. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 p.m.

HKN–CHAMPIONSHIP CORES

A decade since the L.A. Kings won their first Stanley Cup, defenseman Drew Doughty, center Anze Kopitar and goaltender Jonathan Quick remain. Pittsburgh has kept its core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang intact, and Washington still has Alex Ovechkin and several players from the group that won in 2018. The champion Colorado Avalanche are following a similar script in defining a specific core of must-keep players like Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar with the idea of mixing and matching around them to stay on top. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BBA–GUARDIANS-YANKEES PREVIEW

NEW YORK — The Cleveland Guardians are back in the Bronx for the AL Division Series starting Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, where their outfielders were targets of bottles, cans and other debris, prompting Myles Straw to call it the “worst fan base on the planet.” By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 p.m. Will be updated following Yankees workout, which starts at 5 p.m.

BBN–NLDS-PADRES-DODGERS PREVIEW

LOS ANGELES — After thrashing the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card series, the San Diego Padres renew their rivalry with the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series starting Tuesday. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

BBN–PHILLIES-BRAVES PREVIEW

ATLANTA — After a dramatic run to the NL East title, the Atlanta Braves are eager for another parade. The reigning World Series champions open their playoffs with a best-of-five series against a team they are very familiar with — the division rival Philadelphia Phillies. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 p.m.

BBA–MARINERS-ASTROS PREVIEW

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander looks to build on his remarkable comeback season for the Houston Astros when he pitches Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Verlander, who led the majors with a 1.75 ERA in his return after missing almost two years after Tommy John surgery, went 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA in six starts against Seattle this season. By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m.

BBN–BRAVES-STRIDER

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves made another investment in their future by signing rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract. The move came one day before the Braves open their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and less than two months after signing another rookie, outfielder Michael Harris II, to $72 million, eight-year deal. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BBN—PHILLIES-THOMSON

ATLANTA — After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. The Phillies announced they have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 330 words, photos.

BKW—DAWN STALEY-LEADERSHIP AWARD

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s busy offseason after winning a second NCAA basketball title has included savoring the victory, lining up team-wide NIL deals and supporting coaches of color. On Wednesday night, she’ll be on the receiving end of other accolades. Staley will accept the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Annual Salute to Women in Sports. Staley spoke to The Associated Press about supporting women coaches and coaches of color, among other topics. By Melissa Murphy. SENT: 890 words, photos.

GLF–RAHM-LIFE ADJUSTMENTS

MADRID — It’s taken quite some time for Jon Rahm to adjust to changes in his personal life this year, and he said that made it tougher for him to meet expectations on the course. Rahm won the Spanish Open on Sunday for his second victory of the year. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 520 words, photos.

